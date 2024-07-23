Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man accused of rape, plus other sexual offences, will appear in the crown court.

Connor Pennell, 26, of Vines Cross Way, Skelmersdale, is accused of two rapes between April 1, 2023 and June 1, 2024.

He is also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, assault by penetration and sexual assault between the same dates, as well as intentional strangulation between May 1 and June 1, 2024,

Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 23.