Man is seriously hurt after being stabbed next to canal

Emergency services were called at around 11.45am on Sunday to help the 33-year-old man after he was attacked on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Firs Lane in Leigh.

He suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital with injuries which were described by police as being "serious" but "not life-threatening".

An investigation was launched and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating what happened