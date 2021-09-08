Man is seriously hurt after being stabbed next to canal
An investigation is under way after a man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed next to a canal.
Emergency services were called at around 11.45am on Sunday to help the 33-year-old man after he was attacked on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Firs Lane in Leigh.
He suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital with injuries which were described by police as being "serious" but "not life-threatening".
An investigation was launched and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
