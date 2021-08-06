Man jailed for car and weapon crimes

Paul Littlewood, 33, of Windsor Road in Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having a folding pocket knife on Briar Grove and driving a car without insurance on February 3 and also to driving a Nissan X-Trail under the influence of cocaine on October 4. Littlewood was also hit with a 15-month road ban.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.