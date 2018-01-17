Man jailed for motoring offences and assault

A man has been jailed for 22 weeks and received a four-year driving ban after admitting to a slew of motor offences, criminal damage and assault.

Jason Kennedy, 46, of Chaucer Grove, this week appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with nine offences, one of which was dismissed due to no evidence being offered.

The charges refer to incidents which took place over October 28 and 29 of last year.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to driving whilst under the influence of alcohol with a level of 91mg per litre, more than double the legal limit.

For this offence he was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, a sentence which was aggravated by his record of previous offending. He was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge costs and received a ban of four years and 77 days.

On the same day, October 29, Kennedy was also arrested for causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, as well as assaulting PC Reynolds while she was on duty. For both of these offences, to which Kenny originally pleaded not guilty before changing his plea, he was handed separate eight-week jail sentences to run concurrently.

In the same hearing, Kennedy admitted to assaulting another police officer, PC Davies, for which he received another eight-week sentence to run concurrently. The serial offender also admitted to driving on Westwell Grove in Leigh without a license or insurance, for which he received another 10-week sentence to run at the same time.

Kennedy also pleaded guilty to two more motoring offences both committed on Westwell Grove. He admitted to driving without due care and attention during which time an accident occurred and he failed to stop. For both of these crimes Kennedy received no further penalty.