Police have appealed for information about the prolonged assault inflicted on the victim first as he travelled from Wigan to Leigh on the Number 10 bus at around 3.25pm on Wednesday October 19.

He was struck several times in the face and then, when he got off the bus, he was attacked again by the same man outside Bargain Booze at the junction of Church Lane and Stone Cross Lane North in Lowton.

Bargain Booze at the corner of Church Lane and Stone Cross Lane North outside which a 66-year-old man was attacked for a second time

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “We are wishing to speak to a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

"He is described as approximately 22 years old, of slim build, mixed race, with curly black hair and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

“Inquiries are ongoing and detectives are now in a position to appeal to the public.”

Police are particularly appealing for any witnesses who may have been on the bus at the time or who may have witnessed the incident.

