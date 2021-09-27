Man punched and headbutted partner in drunken rage

Daniel Thorpe, 40, of Smallbrook Lane, Leigh, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit causing Amanda Smith actual bodily harm on December 19, 2019. He was given a 26-week prison sentence but it was suspended for two years, the bench saying that there had been a long time since the attack during which there had been no further incidents and the pair had been reconciled. But he must attend a building better relationships programme, complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £722 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.