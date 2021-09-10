Man sent threatening texts to two women

William Smith, 31, of York Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to sending the distressing messages to Joanne Lindsay and Karen Griffiths on August 21. The case was adjourned until September 14 while pre-sentence reports are prepared. In the meantime Smith is on bail conditional that he doesn’t contact his victims.

