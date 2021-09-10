Man sent threatening texts to two women
A borough man is awaiting his fate after admitting to sending threatening texts to two women.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:06 pm
William Smith, 31, of York Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to sending the distressing messages to Joanne Lindsay and Karen Griffiths on August 21. The case was adjourned until September 14 while pre-sentence reports are prepared. In the meantime Smith is on bail conditional that he doesn’t contact his victims.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.