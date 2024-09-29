Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting a motorist who ran down a pedestrian outside a Wigan town centre pub.

The man was hit by a car on Queen Street at around 4.15pm today (Sunday September 29) close to Wigan Central.

There were reports of a heavy emergency services presence in the aftermath of the crash, including the arrival of the North West Air Ambulance which eventually took the casualty to hospital.

It is understood that the victim is in a serious but stable condition.

Queen Street in Wigan shut off to traffic after the hit and run collision

Three hours after the collision, Queen Street was still cordoned off to traffic, queuing vehicles being forced up Wallgate in torrential rain.

The air ambulance was seen to land on the Go Outdoors car park in nearby Caroline Street.

Investigations into the crash continue at the scene.

Wigan Today has requested statements from Greater Manchester Police, the North West Ambulance Service and the North West Air Ambulance but none has been forthcoming so far.

However, anyone with information about the collision, including witnesses and those who were in the area with dash cams on, are asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.