Man set for trial after denying triple attack
A young man has denied attacking three people.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:16 pm
Brandon Gill, 20, of Bond Street, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to assaulting Calvin Jones, Megan Shakespeare and Saffron Anderson on June 12.
He was released on conditional bail until a trial at the same court on October 12.
