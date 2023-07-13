Man sought by police after failing to appear at court
An appeal for information was put out after a man with links to the Wigan area failed to appear at court.
GMP is seeking the public’s help to trace Dylan Rawlinson, 23.
The force posted on social media: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Dylan Rawlinson (09/05/2000) who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
“He is known to have links to the Wigan area of Greater Manchester.
“Anybody with information, please call 0161 856 7415 or @CrimestoppersUK.”