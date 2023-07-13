News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Man sought by police after failing to appear at court

An appeal for information was put out after a man with links to the Wigan area failed to appear at court.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

GMP is seeking the public’s help to trace Dylan Rawlinson, 23.

The force posted on social media: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Dylan Rawlinson (09/05/2000) who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Read More
Residents rage as flytippers dump household goods outside their homes in Wigan
Dylan Rawlinson, 23Dylan Rawlinson, 23
Dylan Rawlinson, 23
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is known to have links to the Wigan area of Greater Manchester.

“Anybody with information, please call 0161 856 7415 or @CrimestoppersUK.”