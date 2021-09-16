Man spared jail after assault and baseball bat threat

A man has been spared an immediate jail term for assault and threatening his victim with a baseball bat.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:42 am

Aaron Hill, 29, of Milton Close, Atherton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit assaulting George Aryton and menacing him with the weapon on September 8. He was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months. The bench explained that it had given him a custodial term because he had a previous conviction for having an offensive weapon and had failed to comply with non-custodial punishments in the past. That said he was also ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities as well as pay £213 to the court and victim services.

