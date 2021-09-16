Man spared jail after assault and baseball bat threat

Aaron Hill, 29, of Milton Close, Atherton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit assaulting George Aryton and menacing him with the weapon on September 8. He was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months. The bench explained that it had given him a custodial term because he had a previous conviction for having an offensive weapon and had failed to comply with non-custodial punishments in the past. That said he was also ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities as well as pay £213 to the court and victim services.