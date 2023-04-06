Man stabbed in back of leg as he walked home from work in Skelmersdale
A man was hospitalised after being stabbed in the back of the leg in Skelmersdale.
The victim was walking home from work when he was approached by two men at about 4.30pm on Wednesday (April 5).
The two men proceeded to punch him before one of the assailants stabbed him in the back of the leg.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.
The assault happened on the walkway between Ormskirk Road and Egerton.
Detectives said enquiries were ongoing to trace the offenders and they were keen to speak to any witnesses.
Officers said they were especially keen to speak to a man walking his Labrador who stopped to ask if the victim had been assaulted.
They would also like to speak to a woman with a poodle who spoke to the victim, as well as a young woman who called an ambulance.