The victim was walking home from work when he was approached by two men at about 4.30pm on Wednesday (April 5).

The two men proceeded to punch him before one of the assailants stabbed him in the back of the leg.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The assault happened on the walkway between Ormskirk Road and Egerton.

Detectives said enquiries were ongoing to trace the offenders and they were keen to speak to any witnesses.

Officers said they were especially keen to speak to a man walking his Labrador who stopped to ask if the victim had been assaulted.

They would also like to speak to a woman with a poodle who spoke to the victim, as well as a young woman who called an ambulance.

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson, of South CID, said: “This incident left a young man with a serious injury, and I would appeal to anyone who can help to come forward, in particular the man with the Labrador who may have witnessed the assault itself.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0864 of April 5.