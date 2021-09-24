Man suspected of harassment is arrested and charged

David Holmes, 27, from Skelmersdale, has been charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was due to appear in court on Friday.

Earlier this week he was named by Lancashire Police as one of the people they most wanted to speak to in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appealed for help to find David Holmes as part of Operation Hunter

As part of Operation Hunter, which launched in July to target the county's most wanted people, officers from Lancashire Constabulary have executed more than 550 warrants.