Man suspected of harassment is arrested and charged
A man named as one of the most wanted people in Lancashire has been detained by police.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 2:09 pm
David Holmes, 27, from Skelmersdale, has been charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.
He was due to appear in court on Friday.
Earlier this week he was named by Lancashire Police as one of the people they most wanted to speak to in the county.
As part of Operation Hunter, which launched in July to target the county's most wanted people, officers from Lancashire Constabulary have executed more than 550 warrants.
