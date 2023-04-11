Man to appear in court accused of historical child sex offences in Wigan borough
A man from Scotland is due to appear before Wigan magistrates accused of committing a series of historical child sex offences in the borough.
Carl McDowall, 55, of Nivison Avenue, in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, faces nine charges relating to crimes alleged to have taken place between 1985 and 1991.
He is accused of four counts of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14 and one of inciting a boy to engage in gross indecency, along with one count of gross indecency with a girl under 14 and two counts of inciting a girl under 14 to engage in gross indecency.
He is also charged with the indecent assault of a woman over the age of 16.
The offences are all alleged to have taken place in Astley and involve several complainants.
McDowall is scheduled to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for the case’s first hearing.