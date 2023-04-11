News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
47 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Man to appear in court accused of historical child sex offences in Wigan borough

A man from Scotland is due to appear before Wigan magistrates accused of committing a series of historical child sex offences in the borough.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Carl McDowall, 55, of Nivison Avenue, in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, faces nine charges relating to crimes alleged to have taken place between 1985 and 1991.

Read More
PICTURES: Junior doctors begin four days of strike action on picket line outside...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is accused of four counts of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14 and one of inciting a boy to engage in gross indecency, along with one count of gross indecency with a girl under 14 and two counts of inciting a girl under 14 to engage in gross indecency.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

He is also charged with the indecent assault of a woman over the age of 16.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place in Astley and involve several complainants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McDowall is scheduled to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for the case’s first hearing.