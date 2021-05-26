Man to be sentenced next month after admitting GBH charge
A man has admitted to launching a savage attack.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:19 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:20 pm
Robert Aspinall, 30, of Douglas Street, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton judge to deny the intentional malicious wounding of Graham Mitchell but admit a lesser alternative charge of GBH in relation to an incident on August 16 and this was accepted by the prosecution.
Aspinall will be sentenced on June 25.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.