Man to be sentenced next month after admitting GBH charge

Robert Aspinall, 30, of Douglas Street, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton judge to deny the intentional malicious wounding of Graham Mitchell but admit a lesser alternative charge of GBH in relation to an incident on August 16 and this was accepted by the prosecution.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.