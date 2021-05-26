Man to be sentenced next month after admitting GBH charge

A man has admitted to launching a savage attack.

Robert Aspinall, 30, of Douglas Street, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton judge to deny the intentional malicious wounding of Graham Mitchell but admit a lesser alternative charge of GBH in relation to an incident on August 16 and this was accepted by the prosecution.

Aspinall will be sentenced on June 25.

