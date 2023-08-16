Man to face trial next year after denying he launched an attack while armed with a golf club
A Wigan man has denied attacking another while armed with a golf club.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST
Jack Harrison, 27, from Hindley, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead not guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm last Christmas Eve in Hindley.
He also denied being armed with an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, on the same occasion.
The case was adjourned until March 11 next year when a trial will be held in the same court.