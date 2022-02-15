Man tried to burgle Wigan eatery
A man has admitted trying to burgle a Wigan restaurant.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:45 am
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:48 am
Andrew Baratinsky, 38, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield stood before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to entering Hel’s Kitchen in the town’s Gerard Centre as a trespasser with intent to steal on December 3.
His sentencing was adjourned until March 17 at the same court.
