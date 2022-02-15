Man tried to burgle Wigan eatery

Andrew Baratinsky, 38, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield stood before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to entering Hel’s Kitchen in the town’s Gerard Centre as a trespasser with intent to steal on December 3.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.