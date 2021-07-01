Man Utd vs Liverpool pre-match protests investigation leads to further arrests

A series of warrants were executed earlier today (1 July 2021) in Manchester city centre, Eccles, Bury and Wallasey, Merseyside.

Three men, aged 24, 27 and 55, remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of violent disorder, while a fourth, aged 23, has been arrested for burglary and a public order offence.

All four are believed to have been part of a large group that forced their way into the Old Trafford football ground on 2 May.

Officers have made four further arrests following the protests before the Manchester United v Liverpool match

A 28-year-old man has previously pleaded guilty to a public order offence and received a three-year football banning order, while a 25-year-old man has been released under investigation on suspicion of violent disorder and section 18 assault.

There were planned demonstrations at Old Trafford and outside the Lowry Hotel, where the players were staying prior to the match that had been due to kick off at 4.30pm. The game eventually took place at a later date.

Several thousand people gathered at the two locations and approximately 200 broke into Old Trafford.

Detective Inspector Andy Fallows, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "The level of violence, against GMP officers and Manchester United staff, as well as the damage to the stadium, was totally unacceptable.

"On the day, the demonstration escalated significantly, with a small but sizeable portion of those demonstrating, around 200, breaking into the ground to demonstrate on the pitch.

"Incidents of violence against the police, stewards and Manchester United employees escalated but were quickly contained.

"Unfortunately, several police officers were struck with projectiles from the crowd, one officer suffering a significant facial injury.

"We are continuing to review evidence from the day and are committed to identifying and prosecuting those involved.

"Anyone with information or video footage is encouraged to upload it to GMP's Major Incident Public Portal and information can also be passed to police on 0161 856 8732 quoting incident number 955 of 02/05/21."

Video and information can be submitted to GMP's Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21M13-PO1.