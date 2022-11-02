Man walks free after assault and vandalism case against him collapses
A Wigan man has walked free from court after charges of assault and criminal damage brought against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Ian Curran, 51, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had always denied attacking Brendan Mulcrow and smashing his window on July 16.
And at the latest appearance in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court he was told that the prosecution was offering no evidence.
As a result the case was dismissed and he was told he was free to go.