A 29-year-old accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man has walked free from court after charges were dropped.

Luke Coleman, of Banner Street, Ince, had been charged with harassing a woman without violence between April 24 and 26, by making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and going to her home.

He was also alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 26 and been in possession of class B drug cannabis.

Coleman had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was due to stand trial before Wigan magistrates.