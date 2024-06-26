Man walks free after Wigan harassment and assault case collapses
A 29-year-old accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man has walked free from court after charges were dropped.
Luke Coleman, of Banner Street, Ince, had been charged with harassing a woman without violence between April 24 and 26, by making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and going to her home.
He was also alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 26 and been in possession of class B drug cannabis.
Coleman had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was due to stand trial before Wigan magistrates.
But the drugs charge was dismissed when no evidence was offered and the two other charges were discontinued.