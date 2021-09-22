Man walks free as police close Wigan murder probe

Police on Glemsford Close after the tragedy

Eileen Brabbin was pronounced dead at her home in Glemsford Close, Hawkley Hall, in the early hours of August 2 after the emergency services were called.

Soon afterwards a man in his 60s was detained by officers who had launched a murder probe.

After questioning he was initially released on bail while inquiries continued and then the bail was cancelled and he was released under investigation instead, which has no time limits and conditions, unlike bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after more than seven weeks since his arrest, the man has been told that the criminal case has been closed and he can walk free without a stain on his character.

Greater Manchester Police released the following statement this week: “A man in his 60s arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action.

“We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

An inquest had in fact already been opened into Mrs Brabbin’s death in August. It was adjourned pending the outcome of criminal investigations.

Now that these have concluded without any charges being brought, a full inquest will be held at Bolton Coroner’s Court at a date yet to be arranged.