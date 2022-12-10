Man walks free from court after a vandalism case against him collapses
A man has walked free from court after a vandalism case against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Daniel Wilde, 30, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, had been accused of causing £2,000 in criminal damage to windows and the exterior of a Jigsaw Housing Group property in Hindley on June 17.
But at the latest hearing at Wigan and Leigh courts of justice, the prosecution did not offer any evidence and so the case was dismissed and defendant was told that he was free to go.