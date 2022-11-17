Man walks free from court after hammer threat case against him collapses
A Wigan man accused of threatening a couple with a hammer has walked free after the case against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Guy Cowen, 51, of Lowe Street in Golborne, had been charged with menacing Kelly and Chris Abbott while wielding the blunt instrument while near his home on June 26.
He had denied the charge and, at the latest hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, was told that the case was being dismissed because no evidence had been offered by the prosecution.