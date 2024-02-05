Man wanted by police in connection with assault and breach of restraining order
A 33-year-old man with links to Wigan and Leigh is being sought by police.
Greater Manchester Police posted on its social media accounts: “GMP are appealing for the public’s help to trace Matthew Illidge (04/09/1990), who is wanted in connection with breaching a restraining order and assault.
“He has links to the Leigh and Wigan areas of Greater Manchester.
“Any Info? Call police on 0161 856 3622 or @CrimestoppersUK.”