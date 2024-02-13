Man wanted by Wigan police in connection with assault
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man with links to the borough.
Aaron Whittaker is wanted in connection with an assault.
The 33-year-old has links to Wigan, Leigh and Atherton.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8567094.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.