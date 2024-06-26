Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A month-long operation to find a man who absconded from a prison in the North East ended when he was found in Wigan.

Daniel Gee left Kirklevington Prison, in Stockton-on-Tees, on Monday, May 27 and there have been extensive efforts to find him.

The search was transferred to Merseyside Police last week, as the 44-year-old has links to St Helens and Liverpool.

It has now been confirmed that Gee was detained in Wigan yesterday.