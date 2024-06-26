Man who absconded from prison detained in Wigan after month-long search
A month-long operation to find a man who absconded from a prison in the North East ended when he was found in Wigan.
Daniel Gee left Kirklevington Prison, in Stockton-on-Tees, on Monday, May 27 and there have been extensive efforts to find him.
The search was transferred to Merseyside Police last week, as the 44-year-old has links to St Helens and Liverpool.
It has now been confirmed that Gee was detained in Wigan yesterday.
He is currently in police custody and will be returned to prison.