Man who admits causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old child in Wigan jailed for 20 months

Martin Kelman, 39, of HMP Wymott in Leyland, also pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images of children, four of which fell into the most serious category (A).

As well as the custodial term, he was ordered by a Bolton judge to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and is the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period. The devices on which the images had been found were also forfeited.

