Man who admitted being armed with a machete in Wigan is jailed
A man is behind bars after admitting burglary, threatening to destroy or damage property, and being armed with a machete in Wigan.
By Alan Weston
Published 24th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Nathan Massey, 24, of Lowe Street, Golborne, appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing after his guilty pleas.
There were two counts of threatening fire-raising, two concerning break-ins and one of having a weapon in Beech Hill.
The prosecution offered no evidence in relation to one of the counts of threatening to destroy or damage property by arson.
Massey received a jail term totalling 29 months.