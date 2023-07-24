News you can trust since 1853
Man who admitted being armed with a machete in Wigan is jailed

A man is behind bars after admitting burglary, threatening to destroy or damage property, and being armed with a machete in Wigan.
By Alan Weston
Published 24th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Massey, 24, of Lowe Street, Golborne, appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing after his guilty pleas.

There were two counts of threatening fire-raising, two concerning break-ins and one of having a weapon in Beech Hill.

Nathan Massey, 24, of Lowe Street, GolborneNathan Massey, 24, of Lowe Street, Golborne
The prosecution offered no evidence in relation to one of the counts of threatening to destroy or damage property by arson.

Massey received a jail term totalling 29 months.