Man who assaulted a police officer is ordered to pay her compensation
A 45-year-old man has been ordered to pay compensation to a policewoman whom he attacked.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST
Sebastian Matacz, of Nixon Phillips Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting a PC Willans during the course of her duties on December 15 2020.
He was given a conditional discharge and must pay compensation, a victim services surcharge and costs coming to £211.