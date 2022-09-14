Man who attacked and threatened a Wigan police officer is spared jail
A man who threatened three police officers and attacked one of them has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:22 am
Nathan Sale, 27, of Hope Carr Lane in Leigh, appeared before borough justices to admit assaulting PC Kerr in the course of her duties and to menacing her and PCs Hill and Brooks on June 7.
Read More
Read MoreWigan children’s services are let down by "underfunding and staff shortages", co...
He was given a four-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year.
Most Popular
His punishment also includes attending a drug rehab programme and paying compensation and a victim surcharge totalling £228.