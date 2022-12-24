News you can trust since 1853
Man who breached a court order by cruising past his ex's home awaits his court fate

A man who twice breached a non-molestation order by driving past his ex's house will learn his fate from justices in the new year.

By Charles Graham
Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied the charges of cruising past Sarah Flynn's home on July 9 and 19 but was convicted by magistrates in his absence.

He also admitted to breaching bail on October 5.

Wigan's courts of justice
The order had only been imposed by magistrates a month previously, the court heard.

He will be sentenced by the bench on January 5.

In the meanwhile he is on bail conditional that he does not approach Ms Flynn unless via solicitors nor go to her Ashton home.