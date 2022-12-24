Man who breached a court order by cruising past his ex's home awaits his court fate
A man who twice breached a non-molestation order by driving past his ex's house will learn his fate from justices in the new year.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied the charges of cruising past Sarah Flynn's home on July 9 and 19 but was convicted by magistrates in his absence.
He also admitted to breaching bail on October 5.
The order had only been imposed by magistrates a month previously, the court heard.
He will be sentenced by the bench on January 5.