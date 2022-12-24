Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied the charges of cruising past Sarah Flynn's home on July 9 and 19 but was convicted by magistrates in his absence.

He also admitted to breaching bail on October 5.

Wigan's courts of justice

The order had only been imposed by magistrates a month previously, the court heard.

He will be sentenced by the bench on January 5.

