Man who deliberately wrecked two cars is ordered to pay compensation

A 61-year-old who vandalised two women's cars has been ordered to pay compensation.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Brian Crawford, 61, of Regency Court in Scholes, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit causing £500 in damage each to the panels of a Nissan belonging to Kathryn Wilson and the bonnet of a Ford Ka belonging to Ashley Jones two days later.

The bench gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and ruled that he pay compensation plus a victim services surcharge together worth £772.

A Ford Ka similar to one of those damaged