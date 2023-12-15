Man who fired shotgun in Wigan house jailed for 17 years for his role in 'cowardly act'
Scott Higgins, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after the incident at a house on Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes on Saturday, July 8.
The women were in the bedroom of the property when they heard two loud bangs on the locked front door, which was then smashed.
Two men ran up the stairs, with Higgins brandishing a shotgun, so they slammed the bedroom door and barricaded themselves inside.
After unsuccessful attempts to get into the bedroom, Higgins, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, fired shots at the door.
No-one was hurt during the incident.
Police launched a manhunt to find Higgins and he was arrested 11 days later.
Higgins gave no comment when interviewed by police, but he admitted the firearms offence in court and was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court. A restraining order was imposed as well as the prison term.
Det Insp Lee Gridley, of Wigan CID, said: “This incident was extremely distressing to those involved and I know was of concern to the community at the time.
“Scott Higgins is set to spend a lengthy time in prison for his role in this cowardly act and is no longer free to commit further harm.
“I’d like to once again thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report this incident, as well as the public who assisted us apprehend Scott Higgins at the time.”