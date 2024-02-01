News you can trust since 1853
Man who went to supermarket armed with a knife awaits his fate

A Wigan man has admitted taking a kitchen knife to a convenience store.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Anthony Donnelly, 44, of Church Street, Golborne, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having taken the knife to a Morrisons Daily store in Lowton on February 5 last year.

He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 28.