Man who went to supermarket armed with a knife awaits his fate
A Wigan man has admitted taking a kitchen knife to a convenience store.
Anthony Donnelly, 44, of Church Street, Golborne, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having taken the knife to a Morrisons Daily store in Lowton on February 5 last year.
He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 28.