Man's crown court trial for attempted robbery delayed by a year
A Leigh man facing an attempted robbery trial has seen it delayed for a year.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Morris, 32, of Glebe Street, was set to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury this month but due to case backlogs, the hearing has now been delayed until October 2 2024.