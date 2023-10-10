News you can trust since 1853
Man's crown court trial for attempted robbery delayed by a year

A Leigh man facing an attempted robbery trial has seen it delayed for a year.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Nathan Morris, 32, of Glebe Street, was set to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury this month but due to case backlogs, the hearing has now been delayed until October 2 2024.