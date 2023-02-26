News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man's long-delayed drug production trial is put off again - until next year

The long delayed trial of a Wigan borough man accused of drug production has been put off again - until next year.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Neil Arnold, 50, of Suffolk Grove in Leigh, has previously denied knowingly permitting the production of cocaine in his home but admitted to cannabis possession.

Read More
Wigan man hoping to kick drug habit died after taking cocktail of medication and...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robbie Arnold, 23, of the same address, appeared as long ago as July 2021 to plead guilty to producing cocaine and possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them.

Neil Arnold will now only stand trial next January
Most Popular

But he will only be sentenced for those offences at the end of his relative's trial.

Robbie Arnold is already in prison though, having been jailed in December for a total of five years for possessing an imitation firearm and production/supply of class A, and supply of class B drugs at Bolton Crown Court.