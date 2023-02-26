Neil Arnold, 50, of Suffolk Grove in Leigh, has previously denied knowingly permitting the production of cocaine in his home but admitted to cannabis possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Arnold, 23, of the same address, appeared as long ago as July 2021 to plead guilty to producing cocaine and possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them.

Neil Arnold will now only stand trial next January

But he will only be sentenced for those offences at the end of his relative's trial.