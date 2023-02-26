Man's long-delayed drug production trial is put off again - until next year
The long delayed trial of a Wigan borough man accused of drug production has been put off again - until next year.
By Charles Graham
Neil Arnold, 50, of Suffolk Grove in Leigh, has previously denied knowingly permitting the production of cocaine in his home but admitted to cannabis possession.
Robbie Arnold, 23, of the same address, appeared as long ago as July 2021 to plead guilty to producing cocaine and possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them.
But he will only be sentenced for those offences at the end of his relative's trial.
Robbie Arnold is already in prison though, having been jailed in December for a total of five years for possessing an imitation firearm and production/supply of class A, and supply of class B drugs at Bolton Crown Court.