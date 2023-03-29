Roy Halliwell suffered a brain injury when he was pushed to the ground and banged his head on the pavement outside The George pub on Wallgate, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 22.

The Scholes 58-year-old was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital where he received specialist care in its intensive care unit.

The late Roy Halliwell

But doctors were battling in vain to save him and, on Thursday December 29, family members took the heartbreaking decision to withdraw life support and former cabbie Roy died later that day.

Another 58-year-old man had already been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Roy and released on bail.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that after Roy died, the man was re-arrested, now on suspicion of manslaughter, and subsequently re-remanded on bail pending further inquiries.

One relative, who did not wish to be identified, said that Roy was a solitary character who lived alone and had not been working lately.

He had brothers and sisters but generally kept himself to himself.

They added: “On the day of the incident he had gone out for a couple of pre-Christmas drinks in Wigan town centre as was his habit.

"What happened after that we are not really certain. There was some kind of disturbance on Wallgate and he fell to the ground and suffered an injury which meant he had to be on life support in hospital and it turned out there was nothing they could do for him.

"It’s so very sad. Roy was a quiet guy and he was certainly no trouble-maker.”

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the suspect arrested in December remains on conditional bail as inquiries continue.

Roy’s great-niece Abigail Sharratt organised fund-raising to help pay for his funeral.

At the time she wrote: “On December 22, my grandad's brother was the victim of an assault in Wigan towncentre.

"He was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury and was put on life support.