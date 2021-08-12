Masked gang filmed plundering Wigan store
A gang of raiders have been caught on camera ransacking a Wigan shop
At least seven intruders can be seen on the CCTV of the Moorside Store in Aspull and the owner today appealed for anyone with information about their identities to contact the police.
They struck shortly after 11pm on Monday August 9 at the outlet on Scot Lane.
Boss Andrew Cheetham said: "They ripped the back roller shutter clean off and gained access to the shop.
"They stole a large quantity or cigarettes, tobacco and some cash.
"A witness reported seeing two cars at the back of the shop which they fled the scene in.
"Please can I ask that anyone in the area check their CCTV from 23:07 for two cars most likely travelling at high speeds?
"If you have any information regarding this or recognise anyone from the video footage, please message me directly."
Alternatively ring the police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.
