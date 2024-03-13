Match ban: Wigan 26-year-old outlawed from all football games for hooliganism at Man City-Spurs clash
A three-year banning order has been imposed on a Wigan football fan who made threats and threw a cup of liquid at rival supporters.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gary Allen, 26, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to hooligan behaviour during a Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur match at the Etihad Stadium on December 3.
The order bans him from attending any UK football matches for the next three years. Allen must also pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £251.