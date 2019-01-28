Men go on trial for Wigan car wash shooting

Nine men are to go on trial later today, Monday accused of involvement in two shootings, one injuring a seven-year-old boy on the doorstep of his home and the second at a Wigan car wash.

Christian Hickey was blasted in his leg along with his mother, Jayne Hickey, at their house in Winton, Salford, on October 12, 2015.

Carne Thomasson, 28, Christopher Hall, 49, Aldaire Warmington, 32, and John Thomasson, 49, will go on trial accused of one count of conspiracy to murder and and one count of perverting the course of justice.

James Coward, 22, Dominic Walton, 26, and Lincoln Warmington, 32, are also accused of perverting the course of justice.

Two further defendants are also accused of involvement in the shooting of another man, Jamie Rothwell, at a car wash in Ashton-in-Makerfield, on March 30, 2015.

Jacob Harrison, 26, and John Kent, 54, are both charged with conspiracy to murder.

The trial of all nine defendants, scheduled to last for around seven weeks, will begin later today at Manchester Crown Court before Mr Justice Popplewell.