Mercedes seized from provisional driver after 145mph police chase on M6
A Mercedes has been seized after a provisional driver was caught hurtling along the M6 at 145mph in the early hours of the morning (Thursday, January 20).
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:43 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:54 am
Traffic cops had to step on the gas to catch the learner driver who zoomed past them at more than double the speed limit at 12.45am.
But the Mercedes and its V6 engine was still no match for the police and their high-powered patrol car as they gave chase.
The driver was pulled over, handed a court summons and the Mercedes seized.
"Vehicle seized and the driver Reported for Summons."
