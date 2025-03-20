Missing Darren Orme: fresh appeal over night Wigan man disappeared

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST

As the hunt for missing Wigan Athletic fan Darren Orme enters its third week, residents of partcular streets and those passing through them have been urged to check cameras and think back to the night he disappeared.

The 54-year-old was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday March 5 at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Beech Hill Lane in Beech Hill.

His disappearance has prompted a huge public response with many members of the public joining in searches, flyers have been distributed and both professional sports clubs at the Brick Community Stadium issuing their high profile pleas for help.

There has been a major police operation, with specialist search advisors, an underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan HQ all involved.

Darren Orme hasn't been seen since March 5placeholder image
Darren Orme hasn't been seen since March 5

So far they have drawn a blank, but the search has not been abandoned.

And today friend Harry Bristow said on a social media post that family have received advice from the police about where Darren might have gone that night.

Harry said: “We would like people to think back to Wednesday March 5 from 8pm to 11pm. We are looking around the areas of Woodhouse Lane, Beresford Street and Miry Land: especially the turning circle near the iron bridge that leads to the Brick Stadium.

"If anyone has any sightings or CCTV, ring doorbell, or dashcam footage around the areas or on the map below please double-check if you get anything please call 101 to report.

A map of the areas around Stadium Way and Springfield where searches are focusingplaceholder image
A map of the areas around Stadium Way and Springfield where searches are focusing

"If you were walking home from work at those times did you see Darren? Please, please, please jog your memory.

"We need to find him and I know you are all rooting for him.”

At the time of the last sighting, Darren, who is around 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build, was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a three-quarter length blue Wigan Athletic jacket.

Anyone with information on Darren’s whereabouts, or with footage which may show Darren since he was reported missing, is being asked to call police on 0161 856 7390, 0161 856 7969 or 101, quoting log 2423 of March 6.

Earlier this week relatives of Darren called for people to “stick to facts” and avoid speculation as the search continues.

