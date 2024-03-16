Mobile phone thief ordered to pay £900 compensation by Wigan magistrates
A Wigan man must pay £900 compensation and do unpaid work after stealing a mobile phone.
Kieran Reid, 32, of Farr Close, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded guilty to taking the phone from a man on November 21.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities, and told him to pay £900 compensation.