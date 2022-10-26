News you can trust since 1853
More delays in the court case against a Wigan town centre shop accused of selling bogus tobacco

The case of a Wigan town centre store accused of selling counterfeit tobacco has been further delayed.

By Charles Graham
The Euro Shop on Wallgate faces a total of nine charges which largely cover the sale of fake versions of famous brands of cigarette, namely Benson and Hedges, Richmond, Lambert and Butler, Amber Leaf, Mayfair and Marlboro in August and September last year.

At the latest hearing Wigan and Leigh magistrates agreed to postpone the case until November 18 when it will just receive a mention.

