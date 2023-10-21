Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as the Association of Convenience Stores said the new data only represents "a fraction" of the "unprecedented" level of theft.

Office for National Statistics figures show about 16,500 shoplifting offences were recorded by Greater Manchester Police in the year to June – up from 15,400 in 2022.

It follows trends across England and Wales where reports of shoplifting increased by 25 per cent, from 293,000 offences in 2021-22 to 365,200 last year.

Shoplifting is on the rise

However, it was below the 368,700 shoplifting crimes recorded in 2019.

James Lowman, Association of Convenience Stores chief executive, said: "Convenience retailers are facing unprecedented levels of theft against their businesses at the hands of prolific offenders who are targeting stores repeatedly without fear of reproach."

He added: "These incidents take a huge toll on retailers and their colleagues, so it’s crucial that every incident reported to the police gets investigated."

He said the ONS figures show a rise in reported shoplifting to police, but only represent "a fraction" of what is happening.

"The vast majority of theft still goes unreported, as retailers are frustrated at the lack of response and follow up activity from their local police forces," he added.

Overall theft offences have increased 10 per cent from the previous year, with 1.7m crimes recorded in the year to June.

The ONS said this rise was predominantly the result of increases in theft offences against businesses, such as shoplifting.

In Greater Manchester, police recorded about 101,200 theft offences in 2022-23, down from 102,000 the year before.

Paddy Lillis, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers general secretary, added: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shop workers."

He said: "Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers."