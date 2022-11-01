Motorcycle police in training to catch Wigan's illegal off-road bikers

Several parts of the borough are dogged by young people riding off-road bikes and quads on open land and wooded areas, not least Parson’s Meadow near Poolstock and Wigan Flashes.

Earlier this year a swan at the first of these two locations was fatally injured after being hit by a bike and a pensioner was sent reeling after one flew past.

Off-road police bikers in training

Greater Manchester Police have cracked down on such illegal behaviour and have seized a number of two-wheelers in Aspull, Bickershaw and Leigh.

Many of the vehicles end up going to the scrap yard.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: “Our off-road bike officers have been out in the Wigan area today (October 31) conducting some training.

"Remember: riding/driving on common land is an offence which may lead to your vehicle being seized and you being reported for offences.”

