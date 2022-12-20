News you can trust since 1853
Motorist arrested for drug-driving after car seen going the wrong way down a one-way Wigan street

A man was arrested after a car was seen being driven the wrong way down a one-way Wigan street at night without any lights on.

By Charles Graham
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 7:10am

The 55-year-old was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of a specified substance, GMP Wigan West saying that he had tested positive for cocaine.

The incident happened on a street in Norley on the night of Sunday December 18.

The arrest was made in Norley
A police spokesperson said: “Officers will continue to take drug drivers off the roads of Greater Manchester and keep road users safe.”