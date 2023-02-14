Motorist awaits his fate after admitting to flouting a driving ban
A motorist has admitted flouting a driving ban.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Donald Callaghan, 47, of Danbers, Up Holland, stood before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Ford Focus outside his home on September 28 when he was disqualified from the road.
He also pleaded guilty to not being insured to be driving at the same time.
He will learn his fate at a sentencing hearing on March 23 by which time a pre-sentence report will have been prepared.
In the meantime Callaghan is on unconditional bail.