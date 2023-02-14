Donald Callaghan, 47, of Danbers, Up Holland, stood before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Ford Focus outside his home on September 28 when he was disqualified from the road.

He also pleaded guilty to not being insured to be driving at the same time.

Callaghan was spotted at the wheel of his car in the street where he lives, the court was told

He will learn his fate at a sentencing hearing on March 23 by which time a pre-sentence report will have been prepared.