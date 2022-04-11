Motorist disqualified from the road until 2026 after drink-driving during road ban

Aidas Jarusevicius, 54, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Volvo S40 near his home on February 5 while disqualified from driving and so uninsured.

He also admitted to giving a reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

As well as the 48-month ban – which means he won’t legally be able to get behind the wheel of a vehicle again until 2026 - he was made the subject of a community order which includes an alcohol abstinence component, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a 16-week 7pm to 7am electronically-tagged curfew.