Motorist from Wigan accused of flouting a driving ban in Trafford
A driving while banned charge has been brought against a Wigan motorist.
Bradley Herring, 38, of Whistley Street in Platt Bridge, stood before Manchester and Salford justices to be accused of being at the wheel of a Range Rover in Trafford on March 24 when disqualified from the road.
He is also charged with driving without a licence or insurance.
He was remanded on conditional bail until January 2 next year when he will next appear at the same court.